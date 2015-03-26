Book written on airline sick bags will cost more than a flight

Some people write books on a computer. This guy wrote his on a barf bag.

Nick Cave has released a book written on airline sick bags. Photo: Sick Bag Song

Singer and songwriter Nick Cave is releasing a book that he wrote entirely on the back of airsickness bags. He wrote the book while flying around the world on tour with his band, The Bad Seeds.

On his website, Cave announces that the publication is entitled The Sick Bag Song (obviously), and describes it as “an exploration of love, inspiration and memory” shaped by the 22-city tour he took with his band.

The book began with a few scribbles, and grew into a full-length epic that features lyrics and notes written on the back of 44 airline bags.

Well, that’s one way to stay entertained on a flight.

The unlimited version of the book will cost £30 (NZ$58.70) and comes with a hardback edition, an audio download of Cave reading The Sick Bag Song, and an ebook edition.

For the diehards, Cave is also releasing a limited edition featuring just 10 books for each of the 22 cities visited by the band. Among other things, readers will get a bag personally customized by Nick Cave with notes, doodles, and lyrics.

It’s important to note that these bags are both keepsakes and fully functional, meaning they will come in handy if you find yourself queasy on your next flight.

Throw in a signed hardback edition, and an audio version of The Sick Bag Song on white vinyl records, and this version will cost you a whopping £750 ($1467). That's more than the average cost of a roundtrip flight from New York to London.

This is certainly an odd piece of literature, but when you consider the alternative use for a sick bag, this book doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel

