Mt Buller welcomed the first snowfalls for the year

It may only be March but Mt Buller in Victoria is getting set for the 2015 snow season, which kicks off on Saturday 6 June after welcoming the first snowfalls of the year.

Hotham in a bumper season. Photo: Getty Images

After a stellar 2014 that saw record snowfalls and visitor numbers, plenty of hard work has been taking place behind the scenes over the Summer season to improve, with the resort implementing a range of important upgrades both on the slopes and in the Village.

Mt Buller’s world-class snowmaking system has received a boost to the tune of around $500,000, with the purchase of a new submersible pump which will increase snowmaking capacity by 30 per cent and allow the resort to pump 800 litres of snow per second during peak periods. Eight additional fully automatic snowmaking guns have also been purchased, to be installed on the southern side of Bourke Street, completing the automation of Mt Buller’s most popular ski run. The existing guns will be relocated to the south side of Baldy – significantly increasing the reliability of this terrain.

Also on the slopes, the much-loved Tirol T-Bar has received a major upgrade ahead of the 2015 season, with the existing diesel motor replaced by an electric version. Not only will this improve the reliability of this lift, which has been operating since 1972, but further underpins the resort’s commitment to implementing environmentally friendly solutions on the mountain.

In the Village, visitors will have a brand new dining facility to visit this year, with the addition of a brand new Asian food court. Located within the Mt Buller Chalet Hotel, this new food court will offer Japanese, Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese food served in an open easy style for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Visitors looking for a unique way to enjoy the alpine environment this season can enjoy an activity usually reserved for those lucky enough to visit the northern hemisphere – sled dog tours. Commencing mid-way through the 2014 snow season, the team from Australian Sled Dog Tours will return to Mt Buller with their large team of Siberian Huskies to offer a range of new tours and experiences for visitors, from a meet and greet with the dogs to an extended half-day tour.

Marketing and Communications Manager for Mt Buller Mt Stirling Resort Management, Gillian Dobson, said the resort is ready for another huge snow season: “We can’t wait to officially open the season on June 6th, and are hoping the snow gods provide us with plenty of reasons to celebrate. This year the resort has even more to offer our guests after a busy summer of improvements, and we’re excited to welcome everyone to enjoy Opening Weekend with us for a taster of what’s to come in 2015,” she says.