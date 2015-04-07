Foodie Fiji: Picnic at Musket Cove

Arriving at the Musket Cove Island Resort and Marina on Malolo Lailai in Fiji’s Mamanuca Island by speedboat to a singing welcome is an unmistakable sign that you’re in for a relaxing break.

A delicious picnic at Musket Cove. Photo: Yahoo New Zealand Travel

Mustket Cove was our third stop on a five-day foodie tour of Fiji with Tourism Fiji and after being shown to our spacious beachfront bures – complete with conservatories, porches and complimentary jars of lime and coconut shortbread biscuits – the eating began.

Fiji may not be known as a foodie destination, but it is home to many hidden culinary gems – including the fine fare available at Musket Cove.

After being escorted through the resort’s extensive gardens, where everything from mangoes to snowpeas is grown, we arrived at a secluded beach on the other side of the island where Kiwi expat chef Peter Becker had prepared a picnic feast.

Becker is a veteran of some of New Zealand’s best restaurant kitchens, including Iguacu, Euro and Cin Cin.

Sitting on cushions under umbrellas, we were treated to an array of Fijian-inspired dishes including the raw fish salad known as kokoda, lobster salad with nama sea grapes and tuna with green mango salsa and eggplant salsa.

The food was laid out on a table made from an old door and covered in banana leaves and we sipped bubbles with resort owners Carol Smith and Josie Smith-Moffatt.

After a relaxing afternoon, it was time to experience Musket Cove’s fine dining in the form of a delicious degustation dinner with matching wines.

The use of soursop fruit in a sorbet as part of dessert was an unexpected highlight, but the eating didn’t stop there.

In the morning, we were treated to a breakfast of crepes, “monuts” – muffins with a jam centre, like a donut – an egg station preparing eggs in the style of your choice and lolo buns, which are made

from dough poaching in coconut milk.

By the time we had to leave Musket Cove, it was almost a case of rolling rather than walking.