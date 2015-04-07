The most overrated city in the world is...

Most people have very high expectations when they go on holiday. After all, you’ve saved for months and painstakingly planned the perfect itinerary. Who wouldn’t want to have the time of their life? But sometimes the trip you planned turns into a nightmare for one simple reason — the city is not what you expected.

Photo: Thinkstock

Yahoo Travel recently conducted a survey asking people to name the most overrated city. Of the 2,000 people we talked to, 28 per cent said that Las Vegas wasn’t really worth the visit. Movies like The Hangover have certainly glorified visiting Sin City, promising crazy nights and celebrity sightings. But let’s be honest: Any city where you can lose your life savings in 30 minutes can’t be that great.

Many people refer to New York City as the best city in the world. And with the mix of culture, entertainment, and stunning architecture, it’s hard to argue. However, 18 per cent of respondents pointed to New York City as the most overrated city in the world. We admit the crowded trains, expensive goods and services, moody locals, and painfully hot summers can make the city unwelcoming. Guess it takes more than one visit to get in a New York state of mind.

Rounding out the top three is Miami, with 14 per cent of people saying they don’t really get the hype. Will Smith, Pitbull, and Flo Rida have written songs about the sexy city, but it looks like some tourists aren’t feeling the non-stop party South Beach offers up.

So what do you think is the most overrated city in the world? Check out the full results from the survey below:

Las Vegas: 28%

New York City: 18%

Miami: 14%

Paris: 11%

Dubai: 7%

Honolulu: 6%

London: 3%

Bora Bora: 2%

Rome: 2%

Sydney: 2%

Other: 5%

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.