Turkish tourism board fires Julianne Moore for being a bad actress

Julianne Moore may be a newly minted Oscar-winner in the United States, but apparently that doesn’t mean much to the tourism board of Turkey — which unceremoniously fired the actress as the new face of Turkish tourism.

Moore, who won a best actress Academy Award in February for her role in "Still Alice," was set to star in a series of promos and ads for the country. But after shooting the first one, the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey were unhappy with her “poor acting.”

When Moore declined to re-shoot the tourism film — which featured her “revisiting childhood travels to the country,” and was aimed at attracting Americans and Brits, as well as female and wealthy tourists — she was dumped, according to US Weekly.

Perhaps the project was doomed from the beginning. The choice to use Moore was originally controversial because some Turkish politicians thought she had “a depressive persona.”

But it’s easy to understand why the Ministry and the Turkish politician were so up in arms: Julianne Moore’s bad acting is definitely the biggest tourism hurdle Turkey — which borders Syria, Iraq, and Iran — faces right now.

