Ferry company’s cringe-worthy safety video

If you think you’ve seen the worst safety videos on offer, think again.

The captain addresses the "ladies" on board. Photo: Youtube

British company Condor Ferries has come up with a video in which a captain and two staff members perform an incredibly awkward rap version of the safety instructions, accompanied by the tune of Sugarhill Gang’s Rapper’s Delight.

The captain introduces himself as the “C-A-P-T to the A-I-N” while the staff members woodenly rap their lines while putting on lifejackets.

It’s hard to pick the worst part, but it could be the moment when the captain addresses the “ladies” on board while carrying a pink high heel to warn about the dangers of sharp objects on emergency slides.

According to news.com.au, the video will play on services between Poole and the Channel Islands.

The video has attracted a range of comments on Youtube, both positive and negative.