Travellers leave almost US$700k in change at security

It seems that Americans are leaving their money behind at airports with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) pocketing US$674,841.06 over the 2014 fiscal year from loose change left by travellers at airport security checkpoints.

This is good news for the TSA as according to 2005 legislation, they get to keep the cash.

New York’s JFK International Airport was the most lucrative with travellers passing through leaving a whopping $42,550 on security tables and in trays, followed by LAX with $41,506 in quarters, nickels and dimes.

“TSA makes every effort to reunite passengers with items left at the checkpoint, however there are instances where loose change or other items are left behind and unclaimed," the TSA said in a statement.

Any unclaimed money is deposited into a special fund account so that the resources can be easily tracked and subsequently expended.

The amount left behind by travelling passengers has increased significantly over the past several years, almost doubling from $383,413 in 2008.