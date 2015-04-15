Enraged passenger slaps airline employee over luggage

We usually read about passengers freaking out in the air, but this woman couldn’t wait to board the plane before she threw a fit.

After being asked to weigh her bag before boarding, VietJet Passenger Nguyen Thi Hang slapped an airline worker when she was told her bag was overweight. Photo: Thinkstock

A Vietnamese woman was fined after slapping an airline worker who forced her to weigh her luggage.

The woman, Nguyen Thi Hang, had checked into the Tan Son Nhat International airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and was headed to her gate for boarding when an employee of VietJet Air stopped her and asked to weigh her luggage.

The airline requires luggage to weigh 7kg or less, with a size of 56x36x23. Upon looking at the two bags Hang was carrying, the male worker didn’t believe they would fit within regulations. Sure enough, when she put her luggage on the scale, it exceeded the weight limit.

Hang didn’t agree with his findings, and instead of negotiating, she hauled back like a soap opera star and dramatically slapped the man in the face. According to Tuoi Tre, officials quickly responded, and Hang was made to sign a statement confirming that the incident occurred.

She also received a fine of VND7.5 million (about AU$459), which ironically is more than the additional weight fee would have cost her.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.