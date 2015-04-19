Dutch company designs ‘extra wide’ seat for overweight passengers

It’s long been debated whether airlines should charge overweight passengers for two seats, but thanks to Dutch company SII Deutschland, a solution may finally be on offer.

The SANTO seat - short for Special Accommodation Needs for Toddlers and Overweight Passengers - aims to change the "one size fits all" policy of most airline carriers.

The new seat design, which recently won the Passenger Comfort Hardware award at The Crystal Cabin Awards in Germany, is one and a half times the width of a standard airline seat.

As well as accommodating wider travellers, parents can also secure a baby seat into the chair, with enough space for them to sit alongside without having to pay for an additional seat.

Last year, Samoa Air became the first airline in the world to implement a "pay as you weigh" policy on flights.

Now Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines al have larger passenger policies, some of which require travellers to be able to lower both armrests and buckle their seatbelts without an extender or they will be charged for an extra seat.

In January, the founder of Airfarewatchdog, George Hobica, called for airlines to designate one or two rows on their planes as "economy class wide" seating.

He argued that for an extra fee, passengers of size should have the option to purchase wider seats, an idea that may now be within reach thanks to the SANTO seat design.