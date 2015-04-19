Felix the Cat found after two weeks spent wandering JFK Airport

Felix disappeared when his airline-approved carrier was crushed while being unloaded from an Etihad Airways flight coming from Abu Dhabi to the U.S.

Felix was finally found after he wandering New York's JFK airport for two weeks. Photo: Facebook

The pet’s owners, Jennifer Stewart and Joe Naaman, were flying home after living in Abu Dhabi for three years.

Bonnie Folz, who leads a volunteer group that assists find lost and stolen pets, helped find and identify the cat.

"I got a sighting call at 12 a.m. Tuesday morning from an airport driver who said a cat that looked like Felix just crossed in front of his truck and ran to an area we had searched with tracking dog last week,” Folz wrote on her Facebook site. “I set food out yesterday morning and they set traps later in the day.”

Felix the cat was found and identified on Thursday.

The Facebook site Jack The Cat is Lost in AA Baggage at JFK - founded after another cat went missing at the airport - reported that Felix is doing well. According to the site, Felix’s owner Joe Naaman said: "Felix is definitely happy to be home and believe it or not, almost back in his stride! Taking him to the vet to be checked this morning!"

"Other than a bit thin and needing a grooming, Felix looked great. Once he actually saw Joe, he starting meowing and prancing around. Great reunion!," said Folz, according to the Facebook page.

This is not the first time a cat has been lost at the airport, but not every story has a happy ending.

Jack The Cat is Lost in AA Baggage at JFK was dedicated to finding a cat who was lost for 61 days at JFK. The cat Jack was eventually found after falling through the ceiling in the Customs and Border Patrol offices. However, Jack subsequently died from his injuries and malnutrition.

The group Where is Jack? was founded in Jack’s honour.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.