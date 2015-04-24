What really happened when this plane nosedived 20,000 feet for an emergency landing?

Passengers aboard a SkyWest Airlines flight got the scare of their lives when the plane took a sudden eight-minute nosedive.

A SkyWest Airlines plane, operating as United Express, made an emergency landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Photo: AP

It all started when a passenger lost consciousness. She was given oxygen, but shortly after, two other passengers passed out. Thinking their condition was due to a drop in cabin pressure, the pilot abruptly took the plane down more than 27,000 feet in just eight minutes. He stopped at an altitude of 10,000 feet where the air is breathable.

To put things into perspective, the flight tracking service FlightAware predicts that the plane dove downwards at a rate of 7,000 feet per minute.

According to Marissa Snow, spokeswoman for SkyWest, the pilot made the rapid descent “out of an abundance of caution.” But this choice left passengers scared and holding on for dear life.

“Everyone knew something was going on,” passenger Vanessa Bergmann told News 4 in Buffalo. “No one was really sure at that point how intense the situation was. The scariest thing was the nose dive. It was very obvious we were descending as rapidly as we could at that point.”

After the descent, the Chicago-to-Harford flight made an emergency landing in Buffalo. There, medical officials examined the passengers who lost consciousness and released them. No one was hospitalised. All 75 passengers aboard were rescheduled on other flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and SkyWest are still trying to figure out what caused the incident. But what makes the situation seem especially strange is that, so far, there doesn’t seem to have actually been a problem with the plane, according to Skywest. “After examination by maintenance personnel and local authorities, there have been no indications of a pressurisation problem or other issues with the aircraft,” Snow said. “Our investigation is ongoing.”

This article originally appeared in Yahoo Travel.