Sydney is number one for tourists

According to a report by Tourism Research Australia, Sydney is the most popular destination in Australia for both international and domestic tourists.

Tourists love Sydney. Photo: iStock

Almost 32.5 million people visited the habrour city in 2013-14, up 11.4 per cent on the previous 12-months.

Usually popular places like the Gold Coast, Far North Queensland and Melbourne, saw a drop in tourist numbers over the same period.

The research looked at visitor numbers, visitor nights and expenditure, with the figures showing that the Gold Coast was hardest hit, seeing 800,000 less visitors in the year to June 30.

Other areas that struggled to draw tourists were Hobart, Canberra and Brisbane as well as the NSW Central Coast, all seeing lower numbers.

Perth, Adelaide and Darwin fared better as did the Barossa, Eyre Peninsula and Kakadu regions, all seeing a lift in tourists to their regions.

Tourism marketing expert Bronwyn White who operates consultancy business mytravelresearch.com said there was much work to do to give other cities and regions the same profile as Sydney enjoyed.