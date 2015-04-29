Family snorkels with croc in Cuba

Whoa! A group of tourists jumped into the water to snorkel with an eight-foot crocodile in Cuba.

Not your average swimming companion. Photo: Franz Pramendorfer/Barcroft Media /Landov

But what’s even more surprising is the fact that the tourists included 53-year-old Franz Pramendorfer and his kids, Frank, 18, and Peter, 16 — meaning the father actually let his kids get up close and personal with the fearsome creature.

Franz originally spotted the creature from a tour boat at Cuba’s Jardines de la Reina archipelago, where he and his wife and kids were enjoying a holiday. “The guide said it was OK to snorkel with the crocodile because it was so small, so I got in,” he told MailOnline.

RELATED: Top adventure experiences from a pro

After he was in the water for 10 minutes by himself, his son Frank joined him — followed by his other son, Peter, and their friend Johannes. “My wife couldn’t hold [them] back,” Pramendorfer laughed.

At one point, the croc was a mere three centimetres from Franz’s mouth. “I didn’t plan to get so close to it, but there was a current and the crocodile came up close while I had my back to the boat,” he said. He even touched the croc’s tail.

So just how safe is it to snorkel with a croc? In general, it’s not — even if your tour guide says it’s fine. “That species, the American crocodile, is typically shy and retiring. They generally are not very aggressive, at least in that area,” says crocodile behavior expert Kent Vliet, PhD, Coordinator of Laboratories at the University of Florida. That may explain why the tour guide gave them the green light.

But overall, it was still not the best idea for the tourists to risk it. “That particular crocodile may have been tame, which is why it was possible for the tourists to get in the water. But crocodiles can snap rapidly, and could have caused damage to one of the swimmers,” he cautions.

Lesson? Even though Pramendorfer and his family made it out unscathed, they may have just been lucky. So it’s probably in your best interest to not follow their lead — even if you’re dying for some #crocselfies of your own.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.