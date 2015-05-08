Plane vs. Bird: Boeing 737 suffers crazy damage after bird strike

These photos were taken after a Turkish Airlines passenger plane was involved in a bird strike.

A Turkish Airlines passenger plane suffered damage to its nose after a bird strike. Photo: Flight Report/ Twitter

For the record, it was just one bird. Seriously... how big was that bird?

Flight TK2004 was attempting to land in Nevsehir, Turkey on May 5 when it was involved in the incident. Upon landing, the website Flight-Report shocked many when it shared images of the damage suffered by the massive Boeing 737-800. The plane’s nose cone was caved in and blood could be seen on the aircraft.

RELATED: Flames shoot from plane engine during bird strike

After the strike, air traffic control instructed two other planes to perform a go-around loop before landing, lest they also come in contact with an oversized feathered friend.

Considering the the fact that most planes are made out of aluminum, which can withstand extraordinary pressures, it seems surprising that one small animal could cause so much damage. But actually, the nose of the plane, also referred to as the randome, is designed with incidents like this in mind.

RELATED: Boeing plane error fixed by turning it off and on

“The damage of the nose area by bird hit is a common incident on civil aeronautical operations,” a Turkish Airlines spokesperson revealed to Mail Online.

In other words, there isn’t a massive dragon flying around running into planes. This damage, although startling, is actually not totally uncommon and not a threat to the overall function of the aircraft.

All of the 117 passengers and crew onboard were unharmed.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.