Is this the world's most expensive tequila tasting?

If you are a fan of tequila and have a bit of spare cash hanging about, then a tasting with Tequila Avion may be just the thing for you.

Photo: Tequila Avion

For a mere $632,000 (US$500,000) a group of up to 10 people can board what is being touted as the world’s most expensive tasting flight.

This bespoke travel experience to the Avion distillery in Jalisco, Mexico includes travel to and from Jalisco, Mexico via a private Gulfstream jet for up to 10 people with hosts Tequila Avion Founder, Ken Austin, Chef Josh Capon of El Toro Blanco in New York, and Alejandro Lopez, Avion Master Distiller, a private butler, security detail, and two nights' accommodation at one of Mexico's most luxurious hotels: Las Alamandas.

The exclusive 5-star Las Alamandas features seven secluded villas, so remote from each other and other travellers that you may never spy another soul. Located on Mexico's Pacific coast between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, every possible luxury is accounted for during your stay.

To document this incredible experience, a professional photographer is provided on the trip.

RELATED: Inside private planes of the rich and famous

Before the trip ends the group is treated to dinner at the home of master distiller Alejandro Lopez with chef Josh Capon from the New York City restaurant El Toro Blanco.

The experience also includes some tequila for the road, as guests will leave Mexico with bottles of never-released tequila from Mr Austin’s personal collection.

To top it all off, guests are given the opportunity to age their own private small batch of anejo tequila for at least two years.

"As an ultra-premium tequila brand, Avion aims to constantly challenge standards of quality and luxury," said Tequila Avion Founder, Ken Austin. "This exclusive travel package exemplifies our mission to create sought after products and once-in-a-lifetime experiences while celebrating the Avion liquid, which is at the core of everything we do."



Avion Tequila featured in the HBO series Entourage and Austin told On the Money that the 'Entourage' movie will also feature Avion in positive ways.

Avion was voted the “World’s Best Tasting Tequila” by mixologists and industry experts at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

WATCH: Entourage trailer