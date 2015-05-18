Nearly Nude Man Shot With Stun Gun at Florida Airport

Airports have pretty strict “No shirts, no shoes, no service” policies. Which is why a man was shot with a stun gun after running through Tallahassee Regional Airport in his underwear.

A man in Florida was tasered and arrested after running through the airport in his underwear. Photo: iStock

On May 5, Chris Hayes left his car in the drop-off zone just before 4 a.m., and dashed through the airport doors claiming he had a plane to catch. The 26-year-old man was nearly nude and carrying a pair of Japanese fighting sticks called nunchuks.

Naturally, security was alarmed by his antics and, after asking him to stop several times, tasered the man.

Upon questioning, Hayes told officers that his name was God, and that he “was deep within sleep, like beyond sleep.” According to the police report, Hayes didn’t have a plane ticket.

In the end, the nearly nude college student was taken into custody under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971 and taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for an evaluation.

This isn’t the first instance of a man entering an airport in his skivvies.

In 2013, a man in china streaked through Beijing Capital International Airport. After being chased by two officers, the man was captured and sent to the hospital after officials concluded that he suffered from mental illness.

And in 2011, a man was arrested at Washington’s Dulles Airport after officials noticed him walking around wearing only black shoes and socks.

