Top secret airport lounges for the elite

Access to a business for first class lounge during our travels is a treat for most of us but is it any different for the the rich and famous customers of commercial airlines?

The locations are very 'hush, hush.' Photo: iStock

Well Air New Zealand offers an invite-only service that is definitely a step up from the Koru lounge.

Subtley named Elite Priority One, invitations can only be issued by Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon and his top executives and details of the lounge locations are top secret.

When questioned, all the airline had to say on the matter was, “It’s an invite only club for a very small number of customers.” Xero founder Rod Drury has said that he knew of the existence of the Elite Priority One lounges, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not he was a member.

There are rumours that an Elite Priority One lounge sits behind locked doors at Air New Zealand's new Sydney Airport international lounge.

It is not only the locations of the lounges that are kept on the down-low, information about the services on offer is always hard to come by but it is understood that it is a discreet concierge type treatment.

Many in the know describe the lounge as much like the Qantas Chairman's Lounge and Virgin Australia's The Club Lounge and we expect its biggest drawcard is privacy, followed closely by networking, and peace and quiet when trying to get some work done.