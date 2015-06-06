News

A Broadway serenade during six-hour airport delay

Laura Begley Bloom
Total Travel /

How often does an airport delay inspire you to break out into song?

A Broadway serenade during six-hour airport delay

Airport sing-off. Photo: YouTube

For the casts of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” a recent six-hour weather-related delay was just the reason for an impromptu sing-off.

The casts happened to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport at the same time. Their answer? No complaining, just a feel-good performance loaded with African chants and Arabian nights.

Passengers gathered for the free concert, singing and clapping along with the performers.

Who knew that a weather delay could be the next best thing to being on Broadway?

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.

