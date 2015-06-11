Five-star Philippines

From awe-inducing island paradises to inner-city luxury retreats, the Philippines has an array of world class hotels catering to travellers every whim.

El Nido Resorts. Photo: Paul Ewart

Hers are six of our faves...

El Nido Resorts

Surrounded by imposing limestone cliffs and a backdrop of tropical forest, El Nido’s Miniloc island is the ultimate desert island destination. A traditional pump boat transports you from the mainland through Bacuit Bay to the crystal clear waters of their lagoon, filled with vibrant marine life and an attractive strip of golden sand.

The resort has 50 traditionally built filipino cottages both on the beach and perched over the water, all built with a contemporary green eco design. The resort provides a gateway to popular local activities such as diving, kayaking and climbing.

Miniloc is one of four other El nido island resorts, the most recent and exclusive of these being Pangulasian island, or ‘Island of the sun’ which offers modern luxury in a breathtaking setting (also a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World) Their 750 metre pristine white sand beach and marine sanctuary allows guests to experience both sunrise and sunset, all the while sipping chilled cocktails from freshly picked coconuts.

Don't miss

Daily fish feeding. Snorkel alongside 1.5-metre jack fish in the in-house coral reef. The fish turn up for breakfast every morning and you can jump in alongside them for some up close interaction.

Huma Island

Who needs a chi-chi overpriced resort in the Maldives when there’s Huma! Nestled on a remote island in the paradise that is Palawan, this haven of luxury offers the ultimate in pampering and service. An easy hour's flight from Manila with a boat (or seaplane, if you’re feeling fancy) transfer from the airport, this is the pinnacle in paradise island retreats.

While it may be the new kid on the block (the resort opened mid-2014) Huma has already packed a definite punch in the Palawan luxury resort market and it’s easy to see why.

81 tropical guest villas combine contemporary comforts with castaway charm. If jumping straight into the ocean upon waking in the morning takes your fancy – opt for a Water Villa. If you love the feel of sand beneath your feet and the beach on your doorstep – the Beach Villa is the answer. With either one, you’ll be able to lounge indoors or on your private sundeck taking in the panorama of sea and sky.

The on-site spa offers both Ayurveda and various Asian and traditional Filipino therapies, including the Philippine’s first and only authentic Arabic Hammam steam bath. And while the team of expert therapists get to grips with your knots, you can take in your very own underwater show thanks to the unique glass floor, allowing a glimpse into the aquatic world underneath.

And while the resort offers a break from the drudgery of day-to-day there’s no scrimping on the dining choices available. In fact, there’s eight outlets offering cuisines catering to all tastes. Speciality restaurants include Italian at Al Dente, Lebanese at Al Fairuz and seafood grills at On The Harbour, where the catch of the day is always a must-have.

Food and pampering aside, island-hopping is a must for anyone and excursions from Huma can be easily arranged. Nearby island gems include the likes of Calumbuyan Island, which is a mere 20-minute boat ride away from the resort and lays claim to one of the Philippines’ best coral gardens.

Don't miss

The surrounding warm turquoise waters offer some of the top wreck diving sites around. Make sure to explore the multiple sunken WWII Japanese warships in the area - voted one of the 10 best dives in the world.



Shangri- La, Makati

A sanctuary from the chaos that is Manila, the sprawling Shangri-La represents the pinnacle of city-centre luxe. Located in the heart of the modern, prosperous Makati district – the epicentre for business, shopping and entertainment – the property is perfectly situated for tourists and business travellers alike.

While only a stone’s throw from the multiple malls, trendy bars and upmarket dining venues of the area, you can easily satisfy all your needs within the hotel itself. One of the original 5-star properties in the city, its offering is comprehensive to say the least, with shops, beauty salons, and no fewer than four restaurants and three bars.

Of particular note is the impressive Horizon Club Lounge. A staple of the brand, the club offers its VIP customers complimentary afternoon tea and cocktails in the evening, in addition to a very well-stocked buffet complete with a variety of canapés.

Don't miss

The mother of all breakfast buffets at Circles restaurant. Literally one of the biggest brekkie spreads we’ve ever seen with sections dedicated to Chinese, Western, Japanese, Indian and Filipino food. There’s even a station on hand for making your own Bloody Mary cocktails – enough said!



Amorita Resort, Bohol

Perched atop a limestone cliff on the southern edge of Bohol’s Panglao Island, Amorita – or “little darling” - is a fusion of Filipino seaside retreat and world-class resort. A 40-minute drive from the nearby Tagbilaran airport, Amorita sits surrounded by shimmering water, white sand and lush greenery on the picturesque Alona Beach.

Setting side, there’s more than enough within the property to satisfy even the most demanding traveller; from the comprehensive spa with an A to Z of local and international treatments, to the two sleek ocean-facing infinity pools.

If you’re in the mood for a bit of spoiling, upgrade to a private villa. Spacious and secluded – some with picturesque ocean views – they also come complete with your own private plunge pool. Activities abound here, there’s complimentary yoga on the deck and for those keen on working up more of a sweat, you can explore the nearby villages and historic churches on bicycle or grab one of the kayaks or paddle boards and explore the waters surrounding both sides of the resort’s clifftop.

All meals are served at the open plan Saffron restaurant, which offers a good mix of international, Asian and local fare like steaks, pastas, Thai curries along with local favourites such as chicken adobo and sinangag (garlic rice).

Don't miss

An excursion to the nearby Chocolate Hills. The most famous landmark of the area, this unique geological formation of limestone formations is a must-see. Combine your trip with a visit to the Tarsier Sanctuary (the Tarsier which is native to Bohol, is the world’s smallest primate). Amorita have on-site vehicles for sightseeing so tailor made tours can be easily arranged within the resort.

Shangri-La Mactan Resort & Spa, Cebu

One of the most family-friendly properties on the high-end hotel spectrum, the Shangri-La Resort & Spa on Mactan island in Cebu is set over 13 acres of lush tropical gardens fringed by a bright white beach. Comprising 530 rooms and suites spread over two buildings with deluxe rooms offering either garden or sea views and larger premier rooms all overlooking the ocean, the resort is positioned on historic Mactan Island, an easy 6.3km from Cebu Mactan International Airport and a 30-minute drive away from Cebu City.

While its proximity to the city makes for the utmost in convenience, the vibe here is as far removed from the urban sprawl nearby as you can get. Here days are spent lazily relaxing on the private beach or by one of two expansive swimming pools dotted around the resort.

Activities at the resort include on-site fishing, scuba diving and kayaking. You can enjoy the crystal waters with a clear conscience thanks to the resort’s Marine Sanctuary, officially established in 2007, it spans six hectares and teems with over 160 species of fish, clams and coral.

Don't miss

One of the largest and most luxurious spas in the region, the hotel’s CHI Spa includes a selection of treatments that showcases the traditional well-being rituals found in the region, in particular the famous filipino “hilot” massage. Aside from the expertly administered massages and facials, all utilising natural plants, herbs and botanical products, there’s also a his and hers complex of jet pools, steam and sauna rooms, which are ideal for whiling away a relaxing hour or two.

The Funny Lion Inn

Set in the heart of Coron town in Northern Palawan is the newly opened boutique eco-adventure resort, the Funny Lion Inn. Just 30 minutes from Busuanga airport, the property provides a comfortable base from which to explore the islands numerous beaches, freshwater lakes and nearby Maquinit salt water hot springs. Enjoy the infinity pool and numerous jacuzzis alongside an all day dining restaurant, with a chef that cooks some of the best seafood in Palwan.

Don’t miss

The Pride Rock rooftop bar for a killer sunset. Slip into one of the two rooftop jacuzzi plunge pools – cocktail in hand – and get a panroamic view of the sun setting over the beautiful mangrove lined cove.

Getting there:

Philippine Airlines provides direct routes from Australia to Manila with 15 flights per week.

Once in the country, Cebu Pacific offers the most extensive network in the Philippines, providing guests with seamless, same-terminal flight connections to island destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, Palawan or Siargao.

