Chinese government releases photos from capsized cruise ship

After a cruise ship capsized on the Yangtze River 11 days ago, killing at least 434 people, China has been dealing with the tragic aftermath, from grieving family members to angry residents and more. Citizens have been mourning the victims of the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star by burning incense and paper money along the river for the past week and half.

Rescuers watch as the capsized ship is raised out of the Yangtze River in Jingzhou, China. Photo: Getty Images

Today, the Chinese government announced that a 60-person team has been formed to investigate the accident, which has raised many questions about what went wrong. And the government has also released the following photos of the team’s effort.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.