Leap of faith

Looking South Africa from the Lion's head is a pretty impressive view but daredevil Alessio Bariviera takes the experience to the next level.

Jumping for joy. Photo: Alessio Bariviera/Caters News

The 24-year old took an audacious jump on the top of a mountain 2000ft above sea level, that’s more than double the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Bariviera scaled the Lion’s Head, a mountain forming part of a dramatic backdrop to the city of Cape Town in South Africa, before jumping at the summit, risking one hell of a fall if it didn't work out.

Alessio said: "It was such a rush. The fall from the rock where I was jumping is immense and it's completely vertical."

"If I had lost my footing at all then I would have died immediately which should be scary but it isn't."

Lion's Head is part of the Table Mountain National Park and is known for spectacular views over both the city and the Atlantic Seaboard.