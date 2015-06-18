Some surprise picks on Lonely Planet's best of Europe list

Lonely Planet is zigging where others zag again in its Best of Europe awards for 2015. The travel guide company declared Akureyri, Iceland, as its favourite place to visit in Europe this year, “thanks to its easy-going feel combined with an urban buzz, while also providing a great base for exploring north Iceland’s green pastures, fishing villages and waterfalls, not to mention glimpsing awe-inspiring glaciers, volcanoes and lava fields,” the company said in a statement.

The best destination in Europe this year, Photo: iStock

Perennial European favorites such as Paris, London, and Rome are nowhere to be seen in the top 10, with the closest thing to a common destination being Amsterdam at No. 8. Some surprise picks include Belgrade at No. 5 and Baku, Azerbaijan, at No. 7. This continues Lonely Planet’s trend of picking lesser-known spots, such as Queens, N.Y., which won its Best of the U.S. rankings this year.

“Some may be surprising, some are definitely under the radar, but all of them are great places to visit right now,“ said Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s editorial director.

Here’s the complete top 10 for Europe:

1. Akureyri, Iceland

2. Leipzig, Germany

3. The Azores, Portugal

4. Málaga, Spain

5. Belgrade, Serbia

6. Piedmont, Italy

7. Baku, Azerbaijan

8. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

9. Tromsø, Norway

10. Porto, Portugal

The honour for top European beach when to Jaz Beach in Montenegro, part of the Budva Riviera on the Adriatic Coast. Lonely Planet notes the beach’s Sea Dance Festival from July 15-18 as an event to look out for.

RELATED: The Europe you don't know

Here are the rest of the top 10 beaches:

2. Peniche, Portugal

3. Rondinara Beach, Corsica, France

4. Cale Goloritzé, Sardinia, Italy

5. Vik Beach, Iceland

6. Bantham Beach, England, UK

7. Sandwood Bay, Scotland, UK

8. Cala Macarella, Menorca, Spain

9. Voutoumi, Antipaxi, Greece

10. Curonian Spit, Lithuania

Finally, the title of best family holiday destination in Europe went to Kent, England. Lonely Planet noted the “chance to indulge in retro-fun on sandy Broadstairs Beach, mind-blowing views of the English Channel as you walk along the White Cliffs of Dover, plus nostalgic thrills with this month’s reopening of Margate’s Dreamland amusement park.”

The rest of the top 10 family spots went like this:

1. Kent, England, UK

2. County Kerry, Ireland

3. Black Forest, Germany

4. Budapest, Hungary

5. Vorarlberg, Austria

6. Åland Archipelago, Finland

7. Ibiza, Spain

8. Normandy, France

9. Skomer and Marloes Sands, Wales, UK

10. Bohinj, Slovenia

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.