Jetsetter claims these are the best hotels in the world

Travellers who don’t just want a hotel to stay in but also crave a particular experience within that hotel can look to Jetsetter’s Best of the Best Awards, released today. From romantic to family-friendly to simply having the best-looking guests, the winners are honoured by the travel deals site for getting one thing especially right.

The Blue Diamond Riviera Maya won the award for best all-inclusive hotel. Photo: Blue Diamond Riviera Maya

The one repeat winner from Jetsetter’s inaugural awards in 2014 is the Blue Diamond Riviera Maya in Mexico, which was honoured as the best all-inclusive hotel. Helping the resort’s cause is its mere 30-minute distance from Cancun’s airport, gorgeous white-sand beach, and abundant water sports.

Jetsetter’s awards were decided by a team of 200 correspondents and senior-level editors.

Also honoured was the Mondrian London, which was named Best Newcomer. The Mondrian chain’s first hotel outside the U.S. impressed the site with its riverfront location, transatlantic liner-inspired design by Tom Dixon, and its large room size for a London hotel (312 square feet).

Here are the rest of the winners:

Best Pool Scene: Ace Hotel & Swim Club; Palm Springs, California.

Why it won: A consistently cool pool vibe during the week that goes into full party mode over the weekend, with standout DJs such as Tribe of Kings and Meessinja.

Best for Families: The Inn at Palmetto Bluff; South Carolina

Why it won: A beautiful setting within a 20,000-acre nature preserve, with family-friendly activities ranging from biking to vintage yacht rides to cooking s’mores.

Best Far-Flung Escape: Soneva Kiri; Thailand

Why it won: Set on the small island of Koh Kut, all 35 villas have personal infinity pools and private buggies for exploring the grounds. You can arrange a private movie screening at a beachside cinema, or dine from a treetop with a ziplining waiter.

Best Over-the-Top Luxury: Baccarat Hotel & Residences; New York City

Why it won: Decadent French-inspired decor including 15,000 pieces of crystal stemware, with first-rate cruising at chef Shea Gallante’s Chevalier restaurant. Also, the rooms include custom Mascioni jacquard linens.

Best Design: The Miami Beach Edition; Miami

Why it won: Ian Schrager gave the former Seville Hotel some of his signature modern touches while retaining the best of the original design. The grand lobby has a view of the ocean that’s rare for Miami and the guestrooms include unadorned wood panel walls and white marble bathrooms.

Best Big City Sleep: Shangri-La Hotel; Paris

Why it won: Two Michelin-starred restaurants, a sleekly designed interior, and choice guestroom views of the Eiffel Tower.

Best Nightlife: 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin; Berlin

Why it won: A party-hardy rooftop, the Neni Berlin restaurant’s exceptional Middle-Eastern food, and the adjoining Monkey Bar.

Best Comeback: Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection; Anguilla

Why it won: After an $80 million renovation, the 44-room hotel dazzles with, among other features, two infinity pools and a spa with therapies including bananas and chocolate.

Best for Communing with Nature: Lion Sands River Lodge; South Africa

Why it won: Exclusive access to the Lion Sands Private Game Reserve, with a full-time ecologist, and guided walks and game drives.

Best for Foodies: The Line Hotel; Los Angeles

Why it won: Roy Choi’s creative-yet-unpretentious fare that includes red bean mooncakes, breakfast burritos, and a thermos filled with egg-and-cheese ramen.

Best Style Steal: The Dean; Providence, R.I.

Why it won: The former brothel offers a lot for a starting rate of US$79, including a German beer hall, custom ironwork design, and a karaoke lounge.

Best for Wellness: Terme di Saturnia Spa & Golf Resort; Tuscany, Italy

Why it won: It’s set on top of an Etruscan thermal springs with amenities that include 54 treatment rooms, six outdoor pools, and an 18-hole golf course.

Best Eco-Lodge: Mukul Beach, Golf & Spa; Guacalito de la Isla, Nicaragua

Why it won: It’s a true luxury property with villas, posh tree houses, and a spa with Turkish baths, while showing consideration for the environment by replanting the 1,500 trees that were uprooted during construction.

Best Business-Meets-Pleasure: The Langham; Chicago

It’s got design and amenities to appeal to business travellers and vacationers alike, including a white marble lobby, seasonal restaurant, and granite bathrooms.

Best for Romance: One&Only Palmilla; Los Cabos, Mexico

Why it won: Uber-romantic touches such as candlelit dinners on white-sand beaches and villas with rainfall showers and daybeds.

Best on the Beach: Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa; Trancoso, Brazil

Why it won: The first boutique hotel in this former fishing village has private chefs for all 10 casas and its own white-sand beach a short walk from the quadrado.

Best Grounds: The Oberoi Rajvilas; Jaipur, India

Why it won: The grounds are modelled after Mughal walled palaces, with lush gardens, reflecting pools, and roaming peacocks.

Best-Looking Guests: Macakizi Hotel; Bodrum, Turkey

Why it won: Celebrities and celeb wannabes are common sights at this hotspot that parties all night with rotating DJs.

Best High-Tech Hotels: Hotel 1000; Seattle

Why it won: Says Jetsetter, “Do Not Disturb signs are so last millennium. The guestrooms at Hotel 1000 have silent infrared doorbells with body heat–activated sensors, so housekeeping knows when not to enter.”

Best Boutique: The Norman, Tel Aviv; Tel Aviv, Israel

Why it won: Many of the 50 rooms have private balconies with French doors, plus the hotel has the first international branch of Dinings, a British-Japanese small-plates restaurant.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.