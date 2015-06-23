World’s largest cruise ship hits the water

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship is still under construction but its already making waves as the world’s largest cruise ship.

Photo: Royal Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas’ exterior construction was completed this week at the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The newest member of Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis class of ships is now one step closer to full completion as her April 2016 debut approaches. With the exterior complete, Harmony of the Seas was floated out of her dry dock to begin the next phase of interior construction.



When it's done, it will have 16 decks, encompass 227,000 gross registered tons and measure over 1,187 feet—164 feet longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower.

RELATED: Australia to get biggest ever cruise ship

According to Royal Caribbean, the ship will have seven neighborhoods, including Central Park, Boardwalk, the Royal Promenade, the Pool and Sports Zone and and Youth Zone, with the capacity to carry over 5,400 and 2,747 staterooms.

Harmony of the Seas will sail the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona in Spain during her inaugural season before arriving at her homeport of Fort Lauderdale in November 2016 where she will sail the Caribbean.



Guests onboard Harmony of the Seas will experience new amenities including three multi-story water slides, the Bionic Bar with robot bartenders, first introduced aboard Quantum of the Seas, and Voom, the fastest Internet connection at sea which gives guests the ability to instantly share their holiday snaps.