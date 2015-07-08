Is this the best selfie ever?

This photographer just put all your selfies to shame.

A phenomenal shot. Photo: Shane Black/Caters News Agency

He has managed to capture three of nature's greatest marvels together in one spectacular picture, and himself as well.

Shane Black recently snapped himself on the rim of a volcano in Hawaii, silhouetted against the sky, with a second active volcano in the background, alongside the Milky Way, the moon and several planets.

The professional photographer took the snap at the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii, more than 13,500 feet above sea level. The volcano in the background is Kilauea. To create the picture, the snapper patched together 23 individual frames, each given a 15-second exposure.

“Adding a human figure into a photo really helps to show the scale of the scene and it also gives the viewer a sense of being there for themselves, as that person,” said Black of the image, adding: “I love stargazing and being humbled by the universe around us.”

“It reminds me how small I am and this photo depicts that very well,” he reflected. “While the naked eye can only see so much, I was blown away by all the detail that the camera was able to pick up. Thanks to camera technology these days, long exposure photographs are able to capture so much - it's always so great to see what the camera captures after a long exposure.”