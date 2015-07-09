Is Sri Lanka the new frontier for family travel?

The exotic charm of Sri Lanka has been wooing the more intrepid traveller for hundreds of years. However, a shaky political past, stained by decades of civil war, the small island nation hasn’t necessarily been at the top of the list as a family friendly destination, until now.

Sri Lanka sits just off the southern tip of India. Its colonial heritage left by the Portuguese, Dutch and British coupled with a mix of other ethnicities and religions has shaped a spirited nation rich in history and culture. Whether it’s savouring their spicy food, exploring ancient ruins, taking tea in the mountains, enjoying the 1600 kilometres of white sandy beaches or going on safari, Sri Lanka has a lot to offer families looking for a bit more than a typical tropical beach break.

Indulge the Senses in Colombo

Exploring the chaotic capital of Colombo is an assault on the senses; Tuk tuk traffic jams, street corners swelling with market sellers, stark white colonial buildings and worshippers rushing to afternoon prayers are just some of the sites you’ll see in this charged metropolis. Take the afternoon to walk the city; buy and fly kites on the Galle Face Green Promenade, grab a hawker street food snack or take a tuk tuk to visit the busy Pettah market or the oldest Hindu temple in the city, Sri Kailawasanathan Swami Devasthanam Kovil.

Relax on the beach in Bentota

The sleepy coastal town of Bentota is just an hour’s drive from Colombo. Home to a number of luxury resorts it’s the place to go for some relaxation and fun in the sun. We stayed at the Centara Ceysands (www.centarahotelsresorts.com) for a few days. The resort caters to families with Family Residences, a kids club, a children’s pool and babysitting services. Positioned on the Bentota peninsula, the beach is footsteps from the front door and the river to the rear. Water sports and water-based sightseeing is also popular in Bentota. Take a boat tour up river to the mangroves, a banana boat ride, surfing lessons, jet skiing or SUP.

A short drive further south and you’ll find the Kosgoda Sea Turtle Conservation Project, a turtle hatchery that’s a big hit with children. You’ll learn about turtle conservation, meet some older turtles and help release hatchlings into the ocean at sundown.

Take a Day Trip to Galle and Unawatuna

A visit to Galle is a must-do while you’re in southern Sri Lanka. The carefully preserved Galle Fort was originally built by the Portuguese in 1588 and later fortified by the Dutch. Walk the ramparts for 180 degree views of the harbour, wander the cobblestone streets in search of lunch at one of the cosy cafes and peruse artisanal boutiques and the well known Odel and Barefoot for locally crafted clothes and souvenirs.

In the afternoon, drive back to the Rumasalla Hill to visit the Japanese Peace Pagoda. The beautiful bell-shaped Buddhist stupa sits overlooking jungle to Unawatuna beach. It’s the perfect spot to watch the sun go down over the water towards the Fort. Head down to Unawatuna beach, grab a table and sink your toes in the sand while you enjoy a seafood dinner at sundown.

Go on Safari

Yala National Park is about 6 hours drive from Colombo (break up the drive by stopping in Galle on the way). It’s home to monkeys, crocodiles, elephants and leopards. Stay in the Yala Village or if you really want to talk to the animals, book a jungle lodge in the tree tops.

Get some Culture in Kandy

Kandy is four hours drive or a 2.5-hour train ride north-west of Colombo and it’s known as the cultural capital of Sri Lanka. Kandy Lake acts as the picturesque heart of the city with hotels clinging on to the hills rising around it. The Temple of the Tooth is a mecca for Buddhists and tourists alike and should be top of the list in Kandy. If you’re looking for some pre-dinner culture, go to see the cultural show by the Kandy dancers. The performance showcases 14 types of traditional dance (tickets are about $10).

Take Tea in the Mountains

While you’re in Kandy, a drive to the tea fields is essential. It’s a slow climb up the windy hills from Kandy to the tea terraces near Nuwara Eliya. Wooden shacks cling to the mountain side, serving as both home and shop front with nets of fresh fruit hanging on display next to the front door. Faded red buses power past as tiny tuk tuks hug the narrow bends. The heat quickly dissipates and is replaced with gusts of fresh New England air. Villagers go about their day oblivious to the traffic; men wrapped in sarongs from the waist down, proudly bare their chests, women in colourful saris, carry fresh food and flowers and stop to chat to each other.

The bigger tea plantations like Mackwoods and Glenloch offer free tours of the factory floor. The tours are quick and interesting; they take you through the process from picking to packaging. Afterwards, you can enjoy a cuppa and a piece of cake overlooking the green valleys and buy some true Ceylon tea to take home.

Some notes on travelling in Sri Lanka

Carry long pants and a shawl. You’ll need to cover shoulders and legs to enter temples.

Tipping is at your discretion, but don’t be shocked if you are asked for a tip by everyone from your driver to the person minding your shoes at a temple.

Make sure the metre is on or negotiate a fixed price before you take off in a tuk tuk or taxi. Insist on it!

Pack snacks before a road trip for the kids. You may find it difficult to find a shop or rest stop quickly.

Consider bringing your own child car seat if you need one. They are difficult to hire.

If you don’t like spicy food or you’re ordering for children, make sure you ask for a mild (tourist) version.

