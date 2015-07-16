The world's best travel destination will surprise you

It’s not Italy, Brazil, Iceland, or any other country that’s probably on your travel bucket list. It is Ethiopia.

Blue Nile falls, Ethiopia. Photo: iStock

The eastern African country was named the World’s Best Tourism Destination of 2015 by the European Council of Tourism and Trade (ECTT), beating out 30 other countries – including Nigeria, Turkey, Palestine, and Kazakhstan – for the top slot. It takes the place of last year’s reigning champion, Zimbabwe.

Ethiopia, stigmatised for famine and media oppression, (a group of journalists and bloggers were arrested in April, though five were released last week) is an unexpected winner but the ECTT finds promise in its landscape and cultural attractions.

The country is home to several historical and natural landmarks, such as: the ruins of the ancient city of Aksum; Fasil Ghebbi, a former fortress for Ethiopian emperors; Lalibela, a holy site of 12th century stone-cute churches; and Bale Mountain National Park. Many of these locations are also UNESCO world heritage sites.

“Ethiopia is from today a perfect, safe and outstanding place to visit, the countries gates are opened and all world tourism experts expressed their confidence in the potential and future of tourism in Ethiopia,” said Anton Caragea, President of the ECTT, in a report released on July 4.

ECTT is comprised of 27 different European Union tourism organizations that promote travel across the globe, especially beyond Europe. Participating countries include France, Germany, Sweden, Greece, and 22 others. Previous “Best Tourism” winners include Laos and Trinidad and Tobago.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.