VIDEO: Watch this crazy couple use their homemade shark proof cages at the beach

WATCH: Watch this crazy couple test homemade shark cages at the beach

This may be the dumbest idea ever.

It's been a big week for sharks.

In case you haven't heard, champion surfer Mick Fanning was attacked by a great white shark during a surfing competition in South Africa on the weekend.

If you haven’t seen the video, watch it below, it’s intense:

Thankfully, Fanning came out unscathed. Most people aren't so lucky.

Case in point? North Carolina. In the span of one month, at least eight shark related incidents have occurred, causing pandemonium amongst NC beach-goers (made worse by a particularly warm Northern summer.)

Which brings us to this crazy couple, spotted at Kill Devil Hills Beach in Outer Banks, North Carolina wearing some homemade shark proof cages and wading into the waters (click the photo below to see them in action.)

It's creative, sure, but lets look at the facts. Statistically speaking, these people are more likely to drown than be eaten by a shark.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, more than 100 people die from rip-current related drowning every year. Rip-currents kill more people than sharks, tornadoes, and lightning strikes combined.

Case closed.

