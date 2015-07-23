4 times drones took us on holiday

Drones have changed the way travellers can film their holidays, providing stunning new angles to beautiful destinations.

Photo: iStock

It is possible that drone videos can change people’s perspectives on landscapes, literally and figuratively and these four do it particularly well.

It is one of the most picturesque and diverse locations in the world. With this video, experience a stunning fly over of Reykjavik, Iceland and enjoy the midnight sun.

Located on the Israeli coastline, Caesarea National Park is an impressive archaeological site. Fly over for a new perspective on this fascinating place.

Huacachina Lagoon is a magnificent oasis in the Peruvian desert. Only a drone can show you the unique beauty of this small natural lake surrounded by enormous sand dunes.

It is no wonder that Malta was chosen as the filming location for King's Landing in the popular show Game of Thrones. You can see some of the raw natural energy of the place flying over by drone.