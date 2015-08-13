Air New Zealand channel Men In Black in hilarious safety video

Air New Zealand has released a hilarious new in-flight safety video to the tune of the hit film Men in Black.

The 'Men in Black' have been called upon by Air NZ for their newest safety briefing video. Photo: YouTube

The airline recruited the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, including captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, who appear as “Men in Black” agents, starring alongside Sam Whitelock, Keven Mealamu and Israel Dag.

Buckle up as the boys in black take you through the ins and outs of safety with the help of Stan Walker, Rip Torn and Frank the Pug. Keep an eye out for some inter-galactic rugby cameos from Wallaby legend David Campese, England's former captain Martin Johnson and former Argentinian captain Agustin Pichot.

Air New Zealand has been one of the world's leading airlines in turning traditionally boring in-flight safety videos into viral videos.

The video is already winning support from fans on social media.

