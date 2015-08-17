What really happens to your luggage?

It is a part of the travel process we rarely get to see but in this fascinating video, you can see what really happens to your luggage after you check in at the airport.

It gets placed on a conveyor and then disappears behind a black curtain as you watch, hoping and praying it will be on the carousel when you land at your destination!

Filmed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, now we really get to see what goes on behind the scenes.

The suitcase travels along a network of conveyor belts with a motorway-like feel, twisting, turning and flipping through the airport’s industrial back rooms, before swiftly being lowered into a series of lifts in a slick 'James Bond film scene-like' fashion.

