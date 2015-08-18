Lonely Planet names the best places to visit

Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travelist is published today, featuring 500 of the most interesting must-visit destinations in the world – ranked in order of brilliance.

Fourty years in the making, the list was compiled from all the highlights found in every Lonely Planet guidebook over the years. Each attraction and sight recommended by Lonely Planet authors was included, before being whittled down to the final 500.

Some of the top places are instantly recognisable but others may surprise you.

Australia scored 10 spots on the top 500 list, including one of our most prized wonders, The Great Barrier Reef, named as number two.

Demonstrating a mix of nature and man-made attractions the Twelve Apostles on the Great Ocean Road featured highly at #12 and Tasmania’s newest drawcard, the Museum of Old and New Art, rounded out the top 20 ahead of Yosemite National Park at #21.

Our Kiwi neighbours across the ditch feature as well with nine highlights in total. Fiordland National Park was their top-performer at #17 and Abel Tasman National Park came in at #35.

OTHER AUSTRALIAN DESTINATIONS IN THE TOP 500:

32: Cradle Mountain

33: Uluru

56: Kakadu National Park

57: The Sydney Opera House

202: Blue Mountains National Park

265: Ningaloo Marine Park

416: Port Arthur

