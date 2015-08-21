Passenger tasered on EasyJet flight over man purse dispute

A passenger on EasyJet got the shock of a lifetime when he was tasered on a recent flight.

An EasyJet passenger was tasered after a dispute over a carry-on bag. Photo: iStock

The man was on flight EZY831 from London’s Gatwick Airport for Belfast, Northern Ireland when he was shot with a stun gun after getting in an altercation with flight staff. The disagreement was apparently over the number of carry-on bags the man could bring on board – he had a bag and a man purse, which went against the rules.

EasyJet has a strict baggage policy that only allows passengers to bring on one cabin bag that must be weighed before boarding.

According to witnesses, the disagreement began at the gate. The man was allowed to board, but became increasingly more hostile when he reached the back of the plane.

Police were called after 8am local time, responding to “reports of a passenger who was becoming increasingly abusive following a dispute over luggage.“

Niall Copeland was a passenger on the flight and witnessed the altercation once the police boarded. “[The Man] started shouting and demanding why his ‘man purse’ had caused a problem,” Copeland told NBC News. "The Taser was then pulled and he was told he would be Tasered if he did not cooperate. He had been very loud and aggressive by this point.”

After getting shot by the stun gun, police arrested the man on suspicion of breaching the peace.

Thanks to his theatrics, all passengers and crew were removed from the plane for questioning.

The flight eventually departed Gatwick two and a half hours after it’s scheduled departure.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.