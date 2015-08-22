Legoland headed Down Under

In an announcement sure to bring up painful memories of LEGO related injuries, Legoland is officially making its way to Australia.

Photo: Getty Images

Legoland Discovery Centre, a unique indoor attraction headed to Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre, will be the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Set to open in autumn 2017, the Discovery Centre will feature interactive rides and play areas, rooms for birthday parties and other celebrations, and even a 4D cinema – which is a much simpler title than ‘multi sensory cinematic experience’.

It will also house the aptly named ‘Miniland’, which will feature small-scale LEGO replicas of the city’s skyline and other famous landmarks from the region.

Designed for families and children, Legoland Discovery Centres also hold certain appeal for older fans. After all, you never really get over your love of LEGO.

Though not on the same scale as Legoland California, the new attraction/toy store will cover an area of 2800sqm, about equal to the size of 30 average homes.

Federation Centres, formerly known as Centro, and Merlin Entertainments have worked together to bring the family friendly attraction to our southern shores.

“We are delighted to announce that the first Legoland Discovery Centre in the southern hemisphere will be opening at Chadstone Shopping Centre during 2017,” said Federation Centres CEO, Angus McNaughton.

Merlin Entertainments’ John Jakobsen said the Discovery Centre concept has been a huge hit worldwide with centres already open in Japan, Germany and the USA, and has no doubt the new addition will be just as popular Down Under.

British group Merlin already has a number of operations in Australia, including Madame Tussauds, Wild Life Sydney, and Australian Treetop Adventures.

Construction of the new Discovery Centre is set to begin in June next year.

The highly anticipated opening is just one part of the $600 million redevelopment of Chadstone Shopping Centre, which includes the construction of an adjoining office tower and apartments. When complete, it will be the largest mall in Australia.