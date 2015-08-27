Burning Man begins

Burning Man festival does not start until next week, but eager festival-goers are already making their way into the heart of the Nevada desert to prepare for the start of the week-long music event.

This airport has to be rebuilt every year. Photo: Burning Man

The entire festival site, known as Black Rock City, is temporary and will be taken down at the end of the week and revelers have to bring everything from food and tent supplies to light sources, transportation and – of course – the right outfits.

The same goes for Black Rock Municipal Airport, open for just one week a year.

A pair of 1.6km-long runways are roughly outlined in the desert during the event, one strictly for takeoffs and the other strictly for landings.

88NV (the official airport code of Black Rock) sees all kinds of aircraft passing through now that the festival has matured into an annual pilgrimage for hip and moneyed Silicon Valley techies. A Yak-52, Antonov An-2, Cessna 525 CitationJet, and turbine powered helicopters are no longer out of the ordinary in the airport’s “parking lot”.

Money is practically outlawed on the site, guests are urged to barter for commodities and many fans have already taken to social media offering to swap items such as crystals for festival tickets.

Every year, several 'temples' are built according to a theme, and on the last day, they are burned down in a ritualistic ceremony.

This year's theme is titled Carnival of Mirrors, and will likely involve mirrors and masks, according to the event's website.

Don’t forget your goggles. It’s dusty out there.

WATCH an exploration of the Burning Man site here: