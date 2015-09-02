Pilots confess... anonymously

We all have various thoughts running through our head when we fly but what about the people in charge of the plane? In the video above they confess all...

When boarding a flight, passengers rarely think about the pilot being anything less than professional and skilled. After all, people are putting their lives in the pilot’s hands.

But there are plenty of kooky pilots out there. For instance, aviation lore has it that a woman once boarded a flight with two Bengal tiger cubs. (Clearly there was some hand greasing to get these cats onto the plane.) When there wasn’t any room for the animals with the passengers, the pilot decided to put them in the cockpit. That’s one bold pilot...

RELATED:

WATCH: