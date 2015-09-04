Skinny-dipping & drugs? Survey reveals naughty traveller behaviour

True or false - you’ve done something a little sneaky on holiday just because you didn’t think you’d get caught.

What would you do if you thought no one was looking? Photo: iStock

If it’s true, you’re not alone. Thanks to a new survey from Hipmunk, we now know all of the naughty things travellers do when they think no one is looking, and some of the revelations might surprise you.

When it comes to hotels, travellers are breaking rules left and right. 10 per cent have lied to get a hotel upgrade, 17 per cent have sneaked into a hotel to use the pool, and 29 per cent have raided the maid’s cart for free toiletries.

Only 7 per cent admit to skinny-dipping in a hotel pool, which in reality we think is much higher. C’mon people, you’re not fooling anyone.

In the air, travellers also found ways to push the envelope. Who among us doesn’t hate the boarding process? It takes forever, and if you’re in one of the last zones, there’s never room for your bag. That’s why 6 per cent of respondents to Hipmunk’s survey admit to boarding before their zone is called…. sneaky!

Additionally, 18 per cent of passengers stand up when the seatbelt light is on. What else are you supposed to do if you left your Twizzlers in the overhead compartment?

One of the best parts about travelling abroad is the opportunity to experience new cultures. It’s also the perfect time to take advantage of activities that are illegal at home, but permitted in other countries.

RELATED: What’s in the water this week? Tourists behaving badly

In the rebel category, 12 per cent of travellers admit to doing drugs in countries where they are sanctioned, and 21 per cent say that they drive faster than any regular speed limit. Autobahn anyone?

The moral of the story is that travel is the perfect opportunity to let your inhibitions go and throw caution to the wind.

Just don’t end up in prison. That’s never fun.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.