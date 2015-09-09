New York’s best boutique hotels: Part 1

New York is one of the more walkable cities in the world. Any visit will invariably involve a fair amount of pavement pounding. But why waste unnecessary footsteps while you’re in town? Stay at one of Manhattan’s best hotels with an on-site restaurant and bar, and you can simply wine and dine in the very same place that you rise and shine.

Photo: Refinery Hotel

Refinery Hotel

For on-site wining and dining: Parker & Quinn, Refinery Rooftop, Winnie’s Lobby Lounge

For coffee go to: Culture Espresso, 72 W 38th St.

What better place to hang your hat in New York than a former hat factory? The Refinery Hotel has an all-round industrial chic stylishness befitting its Garment District location: dark oak hardwood floors and walk-in showers in its gallery-white rooms and, in my room in particular, an Yves Klein replica on the wall. In fact, the art curation throughout the hotel is very impressive, and while simply waiting for lifts I got to enjoy the work of a couple of local artists: on my floor, a witty collage by Ray Sell, and a work by “visual puzzle composer” Ryan V. Brennan that resembles a painting exploding out of its frame. In truth, you won’t be spending a lot of time in art-viewing mode at the Refinery Hotel. The place is coursing with an irresistible energy worthy of its insanely central location.

USA Today recently named the Refinery Rooftop the Best Hotel Rooftop Bar in the country, and rightly so. With a stunning view of the Empire State Building, superb eats and drinks, and impeccable service (Nancy, my hostess, was exceedingly lovely), it’s a gorgeous way to wile away the hours any time of day. That said, the time of day is crucial: while a lunch visit is a breezy, laid-back affair (think sipping artisanal cocktails to chill ambient tracks interspersed with oldies), the Rooftop undergoes a werewolf-like transformation come nightfall. On a Friday night, at least, it is a bustling, busy nightspot up there with the best of them, with DJ Fat Fingaz on the decks during my visit (despite his finger-related ailment I assure you his selection was expert).

Truthfully, the strongest competition for the Refinery’s own Rooftop spaces are its other on-site ground-level attractions: the intimate Winnie’s Jazz Bar offers live jazz and a lively cocktail list, while the main event is clearly Parker & Quinn, presenting drool-worthy New American dishes courtesy of wizardly executive chef Jeff Haskell in a lavish, dressed-up atmosphere that’s a little bit English pub and a little bit Parisian wine bar. Like many an English pub and Parisian wine bar, it’s often packed, but Derek Sanders’s intelligent design leaves you with enough room to breathe even when the after-work crowd is (justifiably) all over it. All the better to appreciate the extravaganza of food on offer—and I use that word deliberately: voyeuristic diners are advised to take a seat at the Kitchen Counter, where they can watch magic happen.

RELATED: Marion Grasby's guide to New York

Library Hotel

For coffee go to: Blue Bottle Coffee, 54 W 40th St.

For on-site wining and dining: Madison & Vine, Bookmarks Lounge

If there’s one place you might be excused for selecting a cocktail purely on the quality of literary wordplay in its name, it’s the cozy and fireplace-warmed Bookmarks Lounge on the 14th floor of the Library Hotel: New York’s premier Midtown destination for bibliophiles and wordsmiths. I opted for the Tequila Mockingbird - Sauza Blue tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, minced ginger -figuring it was probably bad luck for a writer to go for a cocktail called ‘The Pulitzer’. It was, dare I say it, top shelf stuff.

By day, the Bookmarks Lounge is known as the Writer's Den and Poetry Garden and terrace, and must be the most blissful spot in several blocks for enjoying iconic, Venetian-inspired New York architecture. Every floor of The Library Hotel has a theme that corresponds with a major category of the Dewey Decimal System, and every room on that floor has its own subcategory. I was staying in the voluminous Astronomy Room (“Dedicated in honor of Neil Armstrong, who spent many Earthbound nights at the Library Hotel”) on the Math and Science floor. This was right next to the Dinosaur Room, which might account for the terrific prehistoric sounds emanating through the walls that night. (Not really.) “Book Lovers Never Go To Bed Alone” says the decorative pillow on the King Bed; the room has several shelves’ worth of astronomy books begging to be taken to bed but, honestly, I was more enticed by the view from the window, down Library Way to the formidable main branch of the New York Public Library.

Assuming you’ll want to devour more than books during your stay, first-floor restaurant Madison & Vine offer romantic views of a Madison Avenue intersection in an equally romantic setting. The roasted organic chicken, with fingerling potatoes and shallot hash with applewood smoked bacon, is an experience worth penning an ode to.

Jade Hotel

For coffee go to: Joe Coffee, E 13th St.

For on-site wining and dining: Grape & Vine

There’s a touch of the theatrical and a touch of Parisian pleasure house to Greenwich Village’s intimate Jade Hotel, with its Art Deco design partly evoking 1920s Paris, partly evoking a movie palace from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Throwing your room’s lush red curtains wide come morning—throwing light onto the exquisite furnishings in Macassar ebony wood—it might feel as if the whole vista of downtown Manhattan is a cinematic spectacular for your personal viewing pleasure. (There’s even a certain sophistication in the presentation of that most personal of personal mini-bar items: “This is thy sheath,” says the box label, in elegant italics.)

“Timeless” is the word for the Jade Hotel aesthetic, for both the homely interior design from Andres Escobar & Associates and the Standford White Award-winning, Greek revival-inspired exterior design by Atelier & Co (who also gave Washington University’s engineering building the Oxford treatment). The overall effect is one of complete escapism.

Truly, Jade Hotel and its Greenwich Village surrounds will put you in mind of a classy, classic New York, situating you on a luxuriant stretch of 13th Street, with certainly the most luxurious stretch of Fifth Avenue (headed towards the imposing Washington Square Arch) practically at your doorstep.

Speaking of location, though, I would only (teasingly) question the cruel and unusual placement of the hotel gym—tantalizingly, mouth-wateringly placed within smelling distance of the kitchen.

Beyond the opulent Jade Hotel lobby, the Gilded Age-inspired glory of the on-site Grape & Vine Restaurant & Bar awaits. As does its signature burger—house Wagyu, NY cheddar, avocado, smoky aioli, shoestring fries: a meal of such grandly epic proportions it would have intimidated Charlton Heston in his heyday. But the Jade Hotel seems like the right place for such gastronomic indulgence. At least my lunch company—an arty black-and-white behind-the-scenes shot of Jodie Foster, Robert DeNiro and Marty Scorsese on the Taxi Driver set—didn’t seem to be judging me.

Hotel Giraffe

For on-site wining and dining: Bread & Tulips, The Rooftop Garden

For coffee go to: Birch Coffee, 21 E 27th St.

If there were a hotel award given out for lobby experiences alone, Hotel Giraffe would take out the main prize, no question. As well as the place to enjoy the complimentary continental breakfast, the Grand Lobby of Hotel Giraffe (it totally earns the capital letters) is the perfect spot for hotel guests to unwind with the newspaper selection while helping themselves to complimentary pastries, cookies, fruits, tea and coffee. There’s a complimentary wine and cheese reception from 5–8pm every evening, with live piano entertainment on weeknights: the ideal place to hang out while waiting for a late-arriving dinner guest. The night I was sat there, I was treated to delectable renditions of old standards and less old Beatles classics.

Just don’t fill up on cheese before your dinner at Bread & Tulips, Hotel Giraffe’s on-site and suitably subterranean restaurant. With a rustic Italian menu in an equally rustic setting you’re bound to feel transported—and the meatballs are worth entering into a life of organized crime for. Even perilously near closing time—the previously mentioned late-arriving dinner guest wasn’t merely hypothetical—the hospitality was as warm and welcoming as the whole ambience.

If you’re so inclined, Hotel Giraffe will sprinkle your bed with rose petals in the evening. I turned down this part of the turn down service, but found the room exquisitely dreamy all the same: all delicious burgundy reds and semi-transparent red curtains over windows facing Park Avenue, with the excellent Madison Square Park visible just a block away. In fact, Hotel Giraffe turns out to be the most nomad-friendly of NoMad spots: you’re perfectly situated between midtown and downtown, a quick stroll from the Flatiron building, Union Square and (in case for the rose petal-sprinkling-inclined) the Museum of Sex.

Langham Place

For on-site wining and dining: Measure, Ai Fiori

For coffee go to: Culture Espresso, 72 W 38th St.

A number of rooms at Langham Place (including mine during my stay) come with a large-ish window that opens up between the bathroom and bedroom. If one were so inclined, one could perform a backwards somersault out of bed immediately upon waking, through the portal and into the waiting bathtub.

Indeed, a stay at the glamorous Langham Place may inspire one to such impressive acts of derring-do.

Space is hard to come by in this part of Midtown, yet Langham Place offers suites that boast separate sitting areas, fully equipped kitchens, marble-clad master bathrooms (with separate tub and rainfall shower) and dazzling skyline views, either of Fifth Avenue or Manhattan (in some cases, of the imposing Empire State Building). More than enough room for a few cartwheels.

It really is the utmost in sophistication and luxury right in the core of the Big Apple, and that sensibility extends right into the on-site dining experience. Most likely you’re already aware of the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori—climb the staircase in the lobby around the white glistening globule and you arrive at one of the finest of Manhattan’s fine dining destinations. Rest assured, its reputation is deserved: the Riviera cuisine and ambience alike are elegant and tasteful.

You might be less aware that, on weekends, chef David Vandenabeele has started offering a superb afternoon tea menu. On the savory side of things, expect scones, king crab roll, scotch egg, hummus gouger; you’ll follow this up with macaroons, cookies and cream profiterole and cheese cake-filled strawberries that aren’t for the faint of heart. All of this, plus your choice of tea, is served with complete style and flair—the efficiently compact wooden boxes a number of these items arrive in just demonstrate the level of care and attention lavished on Langham Place’s guests. Soak it up.