In a scene that could be straight out of the Lion King, these two predators battle over a meal in the jungle.

Who's the King of the Jungle?

The epic battle over a buffalo carcass sees lions and hyena fighting to the death.

In a shock move the gutsy hyenas leave the kings of the jungle cowering, managing to scare away the mighty lions as they flee up the nearest tree to safety.

