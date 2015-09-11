Cedar Point amusement park is getting a new ride, and it's a big one.

WATCH: Take a virtual ride on the world's tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster

Valravn is set to be the world's tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster when it opens in 2016.

Dive coasters are a specific type of roller coaster characterised by their wide trains – Cedar Point's will feature three rows of eight seats across – and a dramatic 90-degree first hill that you will wait at the top of for four seconds before the drop.

Valravn will break 10 world records, according to the Ohio park:

1. Tallest dive coaster (68 metres)

2. Fastest dive coaster (120kph)

3. Longest dive coaster (1,040 metres)

4. Most inversions on a dive coaster (three)

5. Longest drop on a dive coaster (65 metres)

6. Highest inversion on a dive coaster (50 metres)

7. Most roller coasters taller than 200 feet at one amusement park (five)

8. Most rides at one amusement park (72)

9. Most steel roller coaster track at one amusement park (15km)

10. Most roller coaster track at one amusement park (18km)

Needless to say, Valravn is not for the faint of heart.

