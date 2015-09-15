The world’s longest direct flights and how to master them

With its recent announcement of a direct route between Dubai and Panama, Emirates will set a new benchmark for long-haul flights.

17 hours is definitely a long time on one plane. Photo: iStock

The non-stop journey will last an exhausting 17 hours and 35 minutes - almost an hour longer than the current longest flight onboard Qantas from Dallas to Sydney.

In light of this sky-high news, the travel experts at KAYAK.com.au shared some tips on how to master long hours above the clouds.

Study the seating plan:

Once booked, take some time to look the aircraft’s seating layout. Identify where the sweet spots are in the seating configuration are, such as the rows with extra leg room.

The top five in-flight essentials:

Staying comfortable on a long-haul flight may start with a comfortable outfit, however, there a number of other things you should have on-hand to ensure your journey is a smooth one:

Scarf; from acting as a second blanket, to providing extra padding for a pillow, scarves, pashminas and wraps have endless uses

Eye mask; some airlines offer these, however, many do not in economy class. To avoid disappointment, bring your own to block out the light and help get a restful sleep

Earplugs or noise cancelling headphones; these are a must on a busy flight, where people are constantly walking the aisles. Downloading white noise or soothing sounds before the flight can also help with relaxation.

Empty water bottle; stay hydrated by keeping an empty water bottle on hand, and make an effort to fill this up periodically throughout the flight

Socks; along with providing warmth in a cold cabin, comfy socks are far more comfortable to sleep in than shoes

Exercise before you fly:

Being physically tired before a flight can help a flight feel like well-earned relaxation rather than restless boredom.



Stretch it out:

The adverse effects of sitting still for long periods have been well documented, but a surprising number of people do nothing to combat the issues that can arise for flying long haul. Easy and effective in-seat exercises are generally outlined in in-flight magazines, and are important to do periodically throughout a long-haul flight.