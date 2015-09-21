The craziest sports from all over the world

There are hundreds of sports, games, and competitive activities taking place every day in the world that most of us have never even heard of.

Here are a couple of the craziest:

Camel Racing:

Camel racing has been taking place in the Arabian countries of the Persian Gulf for centuries and still takes place today from Dubai to Australia. Professional races are a huge crowd draw and betting event with prize money for the winning animal reaching into the tens of thousands. While camels appear slow, ungainly, and docile, they can actually reach speeds of up to 65km/ph over short distances and with 20 of them galloping past you it makes for quite the exhilarating spectators sport. Historically, camels were jockeyed by children, but following years of abuse allegations, many countries have now made this practice illegal. Instead, many racing camels are now jockeyed by small robots.

RELATED: Getting down and dirty at the world’s messiest festivals

Jai Alai:

Sometimes referred to as “the fastest sport in the world,” jai alai is a complicated team ball game that originated in the 19th century in the Basque region. It involves players launching a small ball against a wall using a curved wicker hook-shaped ball launcher held by each player. Eight teams of two players (or occasionally eight individual players) rotate on the court in a round robin situation, switching as each point is scored. The winner of the point stays on the court to play the next team in line. The ball, which is made of goatskin, can reach incredible speeds. Due to these high speeds, the sport can be highly dangerous and has led to frequent player injuries and even fatalities.

Futevolei:

The Brazilian sport futevolei is essentially a mixture of beach volleyball and soccer and was created in Rio de Janeiro in 1965 as a way for football players to overcome playing football on the beach, which was banned. The game is played two-versus-two and combines the rules of both sports, utilizing the field rules of volleyball and the ball touch rules from soccer. Players are not allowed to use their hands, but the aim is to get the ball down within the court on the opposite side of the net. The game is so popular in Brazil that many famous Brazilian soccer players have gone on to compete in futevolei, including Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Romario.

Eukonkanto:

Eukonkanto, otherwise known as “wife carrying,” originated in Finland and dates back to the early 1800s. This unusual competition involves men racing through an obstacle course while carrying a woman. The man with the fastest time through the 253.5-metre course is the winner. The course contains two dry obstacles and a water obstacle that is around a meter deep and there are several permitted ways to carry the “wife,” including piggyback, fireman’s lift, and Estonian-style - where the wife hangs upside down and backward, with her legs wrapped around the man’s shoulders. According to the rules, you can use your own wife or your neighbour’s and she must weigh at least 50 kilograms. The Wife Carrying World Championships take place in Sonkajarvi each year and the prize is your wife’s weight in beer.

Yukigassen:

The game of Yukigassen might be the most competitive sport ever created. Originating in Japan, it is now played in countries all over the world - from Canada to Australia. The translation of the word Yukigassen explains the game - yuki meaning “snow” and gassen meaning “battle” in Japanese. Yukigassen is essentially a giant snowball fight. Played by two teams of seven players competing to capture a flag, the rules are very simple. A player is out if he is hit by a snowball and the winning team is the one holding the flag. Teams are allowed to make up to 90 snowballs in advance.