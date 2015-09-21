Lonely Planet's three perfect days in Berlin

Flip, match and go through even more of the world’s most dynamic cities with the latest releases in Lonely Planet’s new guidebook series, Make My Day.

These unique spiral-bound guides are divided into thirds – ‘Morning’, ‘Afternoon’ and ‘Evening’ – enabling travellers to easily flip through each book’s activity sections, match their perfect day’s itinerary from more than 2000 potential combinations, and go their own way on a fully customised city adventure.

Need some recommendations? Each book comes with three days worth of suggestions. Here we have '3 perfect days in Berlin' from the guys at Lonely Planet:

DAY 1

MORNING - REICHSTAG: It’s been burned, bombed, rebuilt, buttressed by the Berlin Wall, wrapped in fabric and finally turned into the modern home of the German parliament. Its most eye-catching feature is the glistening glass dome, which draws more than three million visitors each year (so head here early to beat the crowds). A lift whisks you to the rooftop terrace which offers a great view across Berlin.

Top tip: To learn more about the building and the workings of parliament, pick up a free multilingual audioguide as you exit the lift.

AFTERNOON - EAST SIDE GALLERY: The year was 1989. After 28 years, the Berlin Wall, that grim divider of humanity, finally met its maker. Most of it was quickly dismantled, but along Mühlenstrasse, paralleling the Spree River, a 1.3km stretch became the East Side Gallery, the world’s largest open-air mural collection. In more than 100 paintings, dozens of international artists translated the era’s global euphoria and optimism into a mix of political statements and truly artistic visions.

EVENING - BERLINER PHILHARMONIE: A masterpiece of organic architecture, Hans Scharoun’s 1963 honey-coloured concert venue is the home base of the prestigious Berliner Philharmoniker, which will be led by Sir Simon Rattle until 2018. The auditorium feels like the inside of a finely crafted instrument and boasts supreme acoustics and excellent sightlines from every seat, thanks to the clever terraced vineyard design, not a bad seat in the house (www.berlinerphilharmoniker.de).

Top tip: Come back in the daytime at 1.30pm for a tour of the building.

DAY 2

MORNING - CHECKPOINT CHARLIE: Checkpoint Charlie was the principal gateway for foreigners and diplomats between the two Berlins from 1961 to 1990. Since it was the third Allied checkpoint to open, it was named ‘Charlie’ in reference to the third letter in the NATO phonetic alphabet. The only direct Cold War–era confrontation between the US and the Soviet Union took place in this very spot, when tanks faced off shortly after the Wall went up, nearly triggering a third world war. Although there is plenty of tourist tack around, this is still a key sight in the Berlin experience.

AFTERNOON - BRANDENBURGER TOR: A symbol of division during the Cold War, the landmark Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate) now epitomises German reunification and often serves as a photogenic backdrop for festivals, concerts and New Year’s Eve parties. It stands sentinel over Pariser Platz, a harmoniously proportioned square framed by banks as well as the US, British and French embassies.

Top tip: Walk one block south to wander between the giant stelae of the Holocaust Memorial – it’s a powerful experience.

EVENING - TIPI AM KANZLERAMT: Tipi stages a year-round program of high-calibre cabaret, dance, acrobatics, musical comedy and magic shows starring German and international artists. It’s all housed in a huge and festively decorated permanent tent stationed between the Federal Chancellery and the House of World Cultures on the edge of the Tiergarten. (www.tipi-am-kanzleramt.de).

Top tip: Book in advance tickets online or via phone. If you would like a pre-show dinner, make your reservation via phone no less than one day in advance.

DAY 3

MORNING - PERGAMONMUSEUM: Completed in 1930, the palatial three-wing complex presents a rich feast of classical sculpture and monumental architecture from Greece, Rome, Babylon and the Middle East in three collections: the Collection of Antiquities, the Museum of Near Eastern Antiquities and the Museum of Islamic Art (www.smb.museum.de).

Top tip: Arrive early on weekdays to have the best chance of avoiding crowds; purchase your ticket online to get a small discount.

AFTERNOON - TRABI SAFARI: Catch the Good Bye, Lenin! vibe on tours of Berlin’s classic sights or the ‘Wild East’ as you drive or ride as a passenger in a convoy of DDR-made Trabant cars (Trabi) with live commentary (in English by prior arrangement) piped into your vehicle. The two-hour Wall Ride has you steering towards Berlin Wall–related stops (www.trabi-safari.de).

Top tip: Drivers need to bring their licence. It’s a good idea to book online ahead of time to secure your tour.

EVENING - HOFBRÄUHAUS BERLIN: Popular with coach tourists and field-tripping teens, this giant beer hall with 2km of wooden benches serves the same litre-size mugs of beer and big plates of German fare as the Munich original. A brass band and dirndl- and lederhosen-clad servers add further faux authenticity (www.hofbraeuhausberlin.de).

Top tip: If you want to guarantee yourselves a prime position, make a reservation via the website or phone.

This is an extract from Make My Day: Berlin. © 2015 Lonely Planet. Available now, $24.99.