Amazing aerial footage of sharks feeding in Florida

Allison Wallace
Total Travel /

We have seen a lot of sharks swimming around lately but this aerial footage off the coast of Florida takes the cake.

The filming is somewhat picturesque until you notice how many sharks are in this one place.

Filmed by Birds-iView, this footage was captured off the Florida coast near the town of Destin on the appropriately named Emerald Coast. While shark sightings are common in this area, it is rare to see them in such large numbers all at once.

