WATCH: Whales swim with paddle boarder

Whales swim with paddle boarder

When Jaimen Hudson heard there were whales in the Esperance area, he did what any drone-addict would and set out to find them, and capture them, on camera.

RELATED: Ten destinations you've only dreamed of

RELATED: These 9 things have definitely happened to you on a plane

Bur rather than brave the water himself, he sent in his friend, Dave Price, who casually paddled out to sea while Hudson shot footage from the shore.

The result is nothing short of spectacular: two of the mammals circle Price, giving Hudson tremendous footage of some very curious Southern Right whales.

"The whales moved to where he was and the whole time they were very slow moving and peaceful," he told ABC.

"There was one time when the whales lifted their heads up looked up over Pricey's board, they were so inquisitive and wanted to know what he was."

RELATED: 14 Instagram accounts that will give you serious wanderlust

The clip has already been shared thousands of times - watch the magic for yourself above!