WATCH: Rare footage of shark swimming amongst hippos

Footage has emerged showing a bull shark swimming in the midst of a family of hippos in iSimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Natal.

Captured by 30-year-old tour operator, Stacey Farrell during a hippo and crocodile safari on the St Lucia Estuary, Farrell said, "We spotted a small bull - Zambezi - shark swimming close to the hippo family. I stopped the boat along the bank as we were watching the pod of hippo return to the water.”

According to Farrell, bull sharks are unique in that they can live in both salt and freshwater, seeing them in the estuary is a common sight as this is where females will have their babies.

In this instance the shark proved to be too fast and got away from the hippos.

