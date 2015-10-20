Everything you need to know about the new ‘Frozen’ plane

This will be the only plane your daughter will ever want to fly on ever again.

Photo: WestJet

Disney just unveiled their brand new “Frozen” airplane in partnership with Canadian airline WestJet and it is even more magical than you would have expected.

Of course the Boeing 737 features the princesses Anna and Elsa and snow man Olaf on the exterior of the plane. Disney artists were brought in to paint the plane and according to WestJet it took the painting crew more than 21 days of 12 hour rotations to get it just right. The paint team was told to watch “Frozen” to get into the spirit before beginning work.

“On the tail of our aircraft, sisters Anna and Elsa celebrate sisterhood and the magic of snow,” WestJet explains on their website. “From the aircraft tail along the fuselage, the magic travels to warm the front of the aircraft where Olaf can be found enjoying a summer day on the beach. In the Disney film Frozen, Olaf dreams of going someplace warm, and now we’ll be taking him to the sunshine with us.”

And did we mention the glitter? Sparkles were added to the paint so that the airplane appears to shimmer as it moves through the sky.

The interior of the plane is equally adorable and the design becomes gradually unfrozen as you move through the aisle. In the rear of the Boeing, the overhead bins and headrest covers have a cold theme. The decoration becomes warmer as you move closer to the front.

The plane will fly a number of 737 routes, not just to Orlando so you can hop on board and let it go without actually heading to Disney.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.