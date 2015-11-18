This breathtaking aerial footage captures a pod of humpback whales as they gather to feed on a huge pocket of krill.

Humpback whale pod in stunning feeding frenzy

Shot near the Cape Town coastline in South Africa, you can see about 60 of the mammoth creatures majestically moving through the aquamarine water.

Photographer Jean Tresfon said he watched as whales came in from miles around to join the central pod and used a drone and a camera to capture the scenes as the animals fought for their share of the food.

Every year the humpback whales gather off the coastline to feed before venturing back into the southern oceans.

At points you can see some dolphins in the footage, giving you a sense of the size of the whales.

Often they move inshore and can be seen from higher vantage points. In the footage, the whales can be seen coming from all sides as they rush to get their share of the food, launching hungrily at a pocket of krill near Crayfish Factory, Scarborough.

Spotting a pod this size is rare, so when Tresfon heard about the sighting he was determined to capture this amazing view.

These incredible animals never cease to inspire us: