The weirdest hotel guests according to Reddit users

People are strange, and sometimes the best place to find out about strange people is on Reddit. When Reddit users were asked to reveal the “strangest thing you’ve seen [hotel] guests doing” hotel employees had a few interesting stories to tell. Here are some of the oddest.

Pie Guy

According workers at one hotel, there was a regular guest who would always show up without a reservation, pay for his room in cash, give an extra $100 deposit, and then he would leave the next day without checking out. And here’s where it gets weird: When the staff would into his vacated room, the bathroom and bathtub would inevitably be covered with the remains of… expensive pies (no ordinary supermarket sweets for him). Once the staff also found a torn up list that had the words “pie” and “pants” scribbled over and over.

The Treadmill Incident

One Reddit user recalls the time a hotel guest asked the staff at his hotel to open up the gym in the middle of the night, around 11pm. They accommodated, assuming the woman was night owl when it came to working out. Not so much. When a staff member went back at 3am to close up, he saw she had set up a bed for herself on the treadmill. It turns out the woman had a fight with her husband and was refusing to sleep in the same bed as him. Lucky for her, there was one more room left in the hotel that night, so they gave it to her.

Sexy Storage

Another Reddit user who says he used to work at the front desk at hotel received a creepy request: “[A] guy asked me if he could use another room to store 11 life-size sex dolls.” (Curious Reddit readers then wondered how many elevators it takes to transport 11 sex dolls.)

Team Edward?

A Reddit user who identified herself as a former hotel maid, recalls walking in on an older woman and younger man having sex on “Twilight-inspired” bedding. They had replaced the hotel’s sheets and everything themselves.

Sh*tty Critic

You might think you can do anything if you’re paying $1500 a night for a hotel room. No so. According to one Reddit user, a guest at the expensive hotel he worked at spent the night in the lobby smoking cigars and drinking tequila - and then left a trail of poop from the bellman’s desk all the way downstairs to the bathroom. In the bathroom, writes the Reddit user, the guy smeared feces all over the walls of the stall. He left the mess and his pants, too boot. When the staff gave the guy the cleaning bill, he claimed to be a hotel critic and threatened a bad review.

Not That Kind of Bubbly

Another Reddit user writes about a guest who once called the front desk to complain about bubbles in her toilet. The hotel worker told her that it could be from the pipes. “Hold on, I’m going to bring some down,” says the guest. Of course, by the time she got downstairs, she was holding a glass of flat toilet water. “Well, bubbly a minute ago!” she said. The staff member then excused himself to go bang his head against the wall.

Best Prank Ever

One night, a guest showed up at the front desk claiming he saw the words “I’m watching you” written on the wall. The Reddit user went up to the man’s room with him to take a look - someone had written on the wall in an invisible glow in the dark pen. Even though it was joke, the guy still was creeped out enough to switch rooms.

Quick Hits

Some other great ones? One worker wrote that he ran into a couple filming a porn in the hallway of his hotel. Another spoke of guests who would spend thousands on expensive food and wine and then pocket the salt-and-pepper shakers and the silverware. Then there was the TV executive who would order a tray of cookies sent to her room every night. She’d chew them all and then spit them back out onto the tray. Or the burger convention attendees who dumped mayo and relish into the hot tub.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.