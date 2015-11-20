News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

Would you buy these flight attendant shoes? We would

Jo Piazza
Total Travel /

The beautiful beaches and turquoise water were not the first things I Instgrammed when I stepped off Virgin America’s inaugural flight from San Francisco to Hawaii a couple of weeks ago. The first snap I took was of the gorgeous red pumps the Virgin flight attendants were wearing on the tarmac.

Maybe Richard Branson is paying attention to my Insta account? Obviously.

Would you buy these flight attendant shoes? We would

$10 from the sale of each shoe will be donated to the American Heart Association. Photo: Virgin America

The airline announced today that those exact Stuart Weitzman “Concourse Red” pumps will now be on sale in a partnership with Zappos.

"This runway-worthy pump is in Virgin America’s signature red – the same sparkly shade used on the airline’s plane livery – and effortlessly transitions from airport concourse to a night on the town,” the airline announced in a press release. “Marrying fashion and comfort, the patent leather heel is built for dashing down the airport concourse – with features virginextra insole padding and a limber, rubber sole for better grip.”

RELATED: Uncomfortable in the skies: Outrageous airline uniforms

I took an unofficial poll of flight attendants on my flight back from Honolulu. Can you walk? Are you comfortable? Could that heel be used as a weapon in the case of an emergency? The answers were: yes, yes, odd stare.

It seems impossible for something so chic to be comfortable but the ladies tell us they could run the runway in them if they had to. Photo: Virgin America

These pumps are definitely glam, but they’re also pricey, running about $355 a pair. But for comfortable heels that make you look like a jet setter, they’re a bargain.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.

Back To Top