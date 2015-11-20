Would you buy these flight attendant shoes? We would

The beautiful beaches and turquoise water were not the first things I Instgrammed when I stepped off Virgin America’s inaugural flight from San Francisco to Hawaii a couple of weeks ago. The first snap I took was of the gorgeous red pumps the Virgin flight attendants were wearing on the tarmac.

$10 from the sale of each shoe will be donated to the American Heart Association. Photo: Virgin America

The airline announced today that those exact Stuart Weitzman “Concourse Red” pumps will now be on sale in a partnership with Zappos.

"This runway-worthy pump is in Virgin America’s signature red – the same sparkly shade used on the airline’s plane livery – and effortlessly transitions from airport concourse to a night on the town,” the airline announced in a press release. “Marrying fashion and comfort, the patent leather heel is built for dashing down the airport concourse – with features virginextra insole padding and a limber, rubber sole for better grip.”

I took an unofficial poll of flight attendants on my flight back from Honolulu. Can you walk? Are you comfortable? Could that heel be used as a weapon in the case of an emergency? The answers were: yes, yes, odd stare.

These pumps are definitely glam, but they’re also pricey, running about $355 a pair. But for comfortable heels that make you look like a jet setter, they’re a bargain.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.